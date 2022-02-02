Susan Hanley Duncan, the first woman to become permanent dean of The University of Mississippi School of Law, had an interesting and varied career prior to moving to Oxford. She has done a lot of work in the field of protecting children from pornography, has taught in five foreign countries, done studies on gender inequities in the legal education community, and is involved in trying to address the bullying of children on the internet.
She is president of SCRIBES, the American Society of Legal Writers, and does site accreditation visits for the Association of American Law Schools. Her major influence on the field of legal education led Business First to recently name Duncan as one of the top 20 people to know in the field of education.
Duncan, a native of Louisville, Ky, grew up watching her attorney father, John “Jack” Hanley, in the courtroom and the office. Her mother, Jean Hanley, a teacher, was also a big influence.
“I wanted to make a difference and felt being a lawyer would allow me to help other people,” Duncan said. “I know my dad had a lot of fun being a lawyer and my mother enjoyed teaching. I combined the best of both careers, and got to be a teacher in the area I love, the law.”
In the U.S., there were some very important cases late 1990s allowing child pornography as long they were putting virtual faces on children. There were many lawsuits about whether that was constitutional. When teaching in Europe, where they don’t have the First Amendment, she realized they have a very different idea of freedom of speech taking into account the dignity of the individual.
“That really resonated with me,” Duncan said. “American law is very big on freedom of speech. I had problem with protecting people viewing child porn.”
Duncan also has great concerns about sexting and online bullying in grade school and high school. She and her husband have seven children in a blended family, and six of seven are females. When the children were younger, My Space was a new big platform.
“I started to see that bullying was very different for these young girls than it had been from when I grew up,” Duncan said. “There have always been bullies from the dawn of time. But you could get away from them when you left school. Social media and sexting are 24/7. They can’t get away from it. I love advances in technology, but it comes with a lot of problems. I think we are seeing some negative impacts even on law school students’ resilience. Students are comparing themselves to others on different social media platforms that makes them feel bad. It is hard for students to determine what is factual and accurate on the internet.”
Her interest in preventing children from being exposed to bullying and pornography led to her writing many papers on the topic of passing laws to help with those issues. She also became very involved in advocating for restorative justice, a system of criminal justice which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community.
Instead of putting children in detention, juvenile courts in some areas have introduced something similar to a Native American peace circle where the child who created the harm and the people impacted by the harm talk about what happened and who was impacted. It changes how the harm is repaired.
“It is not about punishing people, putting children in a juvenile detention center or expelling them from school,” Duncan said. “It is about getting children back in the circle and repairing the harm. Restorative justice is very powerful with bullying and other situations. It is a better way to handle it than what is traditional in school where the bully gets mad, the bully’s friends get mad, and the victim isn’t any safer. If you can get the bully to understand the harm being caused, that is a better solution. Lots of religions believe in redemption and second chances.”
Duncan worked doing restorative justice in Louisville, Ky., and saw it was very effective. She said it is getting increasingly popular in the U.S. Australia and Canada do a lot of it. New Zealand closed eight juvenile detention centers after adopting the system.
“This path won’t work for everyone, but it can be very powerful,” she said.
Bullying on the internet has become a bigger problem with some children committing suicide because of it.
“It is hard for parents because the technology is always changing, and there are more covert ways of doing it,” Duncan said. “The bullying can be very tragic if schools and parents don’t take it seriously. When it is anonymous, it can be even more vicious. It is a huge problem for young children.”
Regarding gender balance in law schools, Duncan said when she went to law school from 1988 to 1991, her law school was about 50 percent female, and there were women professors and a woman dean.
“I got to see a woman at the top,” Duncan. “And while I was the first permanent woman law school dean at Ole Miss, long-term professor Debbie Bell was interim dean for two years before me. She really set the stage. She paved the way for me. Everyone loved her. They were used to seeing a woman dean when I arrived.”
While some people she meets are surprised she is the law school dean, Duncan has been delighted by the response from the community.
“People have been so welcoming,” Duncan said. “Both my husband, Kevin, and I love the state, the university, the community. Oxford is our Camelot. If you are from Mississippi, you might not realize how fantastic people are here. They are so friendly. If you love their state and their university, they love you. I’ve had no problems. We have really enjoyed the people here. They are great storytellers, generous, and loyal friends. It has opened my eyes to how wonderful it is to live in Mississippi.”
She graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where she began as an adjunct professor in 1997 and a full-time faculty member in 2000. She was interim dean for five years there before taking the position at Ole Miss.
“So, this is a great growing experience for me personally to be at another law school and see how other people deliver education,” she said. “It has broadened my perspective.”
She feels her biggest accomplishment is being a mother. She and her husband, a patent law attorney and electrical engineer who has his own law firm in Kentucky, are proud of their children who range in age from 21 to 30. Duncan said she is fortunate to have a flexible husband who can come down here.
She is also pleased to see that 52 percent of law school students at Ole Miss now are female, and that the number of female deans in the country has doubled in the past ten years from 40 out of 200 to about 80.
“We are seeing more female deans of color be hired, which is very exciting,” Duncan said. “It is still not great in the judiciary. Maybe only a third of females make partners. There are few female managing partners, and not a lot of Fortune 500 general counsels. But there is room for hope.”
The Duncans love to travel, play golf, read, and spend time with their family.