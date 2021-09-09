Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., an independent insurance agency and subsidiary of Trustmark National Bank, has announced it will begin operating under a new name, FBBINSURANCE, beginning September 7, 2021.
“We are excited to announce the new FBBINSURANCE name and with it, a new company logo,” said Scott Woods, FBBINSURANCE President. “We believe this rebranding strategy will enable a consistent brand presence and generate more recognition throughout the company’s footprint.”
“You will begin to see our new name and logo unveiled across our markets, on our buildings and in our various communication pieces; everything is being updated to reflect our new brand,” said Roger Elfert, FBBINSURANCE Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
Founded in 1936 in Jackson, the Dan Bottrell Agency was the first insurance agency acquired by Trustmark National Bank in 1999. Additionally, the merger of Fisher Brown Insurance and Bottrell Insurance in 2004 created the current firm. Since then, Trustmark has acquired other successful insurance agencies, which has allowed the company to broaden its product and service offerings and employ more than 190 associates.
“For over a 100 years, FBBINSURANCE has been moving the insurance industry forward,” said Meagan Canada, FBBINSURANCE Chief Operating Officer. “We are proud to be one of the nation’s top bank-owned insurance agencies, and we look forward to all the opportunities that will come with this new company name.”
Along with Mississippi, FBBINSURANCE has offices located in Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.