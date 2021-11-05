Peoples Bank has announced the promotion of five individuals at the bank. Shannon Welch has been named Senior Vice President, while Tiffany Mangum was named Operations Officer and Ann McLeod, Accounting Officer. Additionally, Janna Stringer and Latoya Williams were promoted to Loan Officer.
Welch has been with Peoples Bank for 28 years and previously served as Vice President in the bank’s Mendenhall Office. She first began her career as a teller and loan assistant. She is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, conducted at the University of Mississippi and has completed studies at the Advanced Commercial Lending School held in Jackson. She has also completed the Leadership of Simpson County program.
Active in a number of civic organizations, Ms. Welch is a member of the Mendenhall Business Women’s Club and a Board member of the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as a Board member of the Future Leaders of Simpson County/Simpson County Development Foundation.
She and her husband, Allen, are active members of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where Ms. Welch serves as Treasurer. They have three daughters: Lauren, Meagan and Lila (Levi Redd).
Mangum joined Peoples Bank in 2011 as a teller before moving into the Operations Department, at the Mendenhall location. After graduating from Mendenhall High School, she attended Jones College and Co-Lin. Ms. Mangum has also completed the Principles of Banking training course, offered by the American Bankers Association.
She won the Peoples Bank Promise Award from 2015-2019 and the group WOW award in 2020. Ms. Mangum serves as the Music Director at Strong River Baptist Church and is involved in the youth and children’s programs.
She and her husband, Justin, have a son, Clark, along with two dogs: Lucy and Scout.
McLeod joined Peoples Bank in 2004 and currently oversees our Accounts Payable department. She attended Hinds Community College and Copiah-Lincoln, where she earned an Associate degree in Accounting.
She serves at Macedonia Baptist Church in Mendenhall as church pianist and Mission Friends Teacher. Ms. McLeod has two children, Karen Benton and Jon McLeod. She is also proud “Moo Moo” to three grandchildren, Braxton, Easton and Harper Benton.
Stringer has been a part of Peoples Bank since 2009, and will now serve as a Loan Officer in the Mendenhall Main Office. Ms. Stringer has filled important roles in the past such as Teller, Customer Care Associate and Loan Assistant. She is a 2007 graduate of Magee High School and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College/Simpson County and graduated in 2009. Currently, she is attending LSUA, where she is completing her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
She has one son: Ridge Myers.
Williams has been promoted from her former title of Loan Assistant and Customer Care Associate to Loan Officer at Peoples Bank and works from the bank’s Mendenhall Main Office. Before joining the bank in 2015, she worked with Angel Wings Outreach Center and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. She is still actively involved with Angel Wings Outreach Center.
Williams earned an Associate degree in Applied Science from Hinds Community College then obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Services with a minor in Business from Mississippi State University. Additionally, she studied at American Intercontinental University where she earned her Master’s degree in Education. She volunteers with the PTO at Mendenhall Junior High School. Ms. Williams has one son, Jayden, who keeps her very busy with sports.
“Each of these individuals has distinguished herself throughout their careers at Peoples Bank,” Ammann said. “It is always a pleasure to promote talented people who share the common thread of commitment to the Peoples Bank family of community banking. Our customers will certainly continue to be the beneficiaries of their work, and I commend each one of these professionals on their well-earned promotions.”