Fleurty Girl founder Lauren Haydel isn’t one to take long to make a decision involving her New Orleans-based retail business that is known for its New Orleans-themed clothing, gifts and other merchandise that celebrates Mardi Gras, Saints football and food.
The day after Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 in Louisiana, Haydel set a 24-hour deadline for herself to come up with a plan to keep the business operating.
From Birmingham, where she had evacuated with her family, Haydel decided to reopen the shop in Bay St. Louis on Aug. 31. She reasoned that the Bay fared well in the storm and power and Internet were in tact.
While she was in Birmingham, she found a local printer to print the popular, topical shirts her store is known for and ship them to the Bay until her printer in New Orleans reopens. T-shirts with local expressions and references were the foundation of Fleurty Girl when Haydel opened it as a mail order business. One new shirt has the word “Resiliencity,” a nod to the city’s ability come back from storms. Some shirts carry pandemic messages such as “6 Feet Y’all” and “They All Masked For You.”
Haydel headed to Bay St. Louis on Sept. 1 to set up the online operations in the back of the retail shop in hopes that by Oct. 1 her Louisiana stores could reopen after power is restored. She set up an employee fund from orders during the 30-day hiatus to pay her 47 employees as well as pay their company health insurance and match their 401(k). Orders poured in and the fund was quickly solvent. The amount of orders grew so fast Haydel had to adjust her plan.
After Entergy announced on Friday its schedule to restore power to New Orleans next week she headed back to New Orleans to set up operations again. “We were able to secure a generator to be able to power up our warehouse in New Orleans,” she said en route to her home base. “We’ve been so inundated with orders that logistically to drive to New Orleans and pick up products from our warehouse and bring it back (to Bay St. Louis) was just not realistic.” She called the wave of orders “a good problem to have.”
Haydel said she was “looking forward” to setting up the business in Bay St. Louis but she’s now focused on filling all those online orders that are coming in. “We’re still going to keep our timeline while we try this out,” she said.