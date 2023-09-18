Family-owned businesses fuel the Mississippi economy, but their dynamics can sometimes be a complicated — and stressful — affair.
Take the day-to-day challenges associated with running a business and then factor in family drama, and you can begin to see why many of these businesses fail after the second generation.
However, there are plenty of multi-generational family-owned businesses thriving in Mississippi, and there are proven strategies to reduce those stressors and push the business forward.
Those success stories — along with recipes for momentum — were on full display Sept. 14-15 at the second annual “It’s All Relative” Family Business Symposium in Flowood. The event was hosted by the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Mississippi.
Mission: Grow family-owned businesses
Dr. Clay Dibrell, an Ole Miss professor of management and the center’s co-director, said the mission of the symposium is to empower family-owned businesses with valuable knowledge and practical management tips.
“We want these family businesses to grow and prosper,” he said. “We want them to stay family-owned, and we want them to help lead Mississippi forward.”
A challenging landscape
Family-owned businesses face a number of unique challenges throughout their life cycles, according to Dibrell. Those problems usually relate to a lack of proper planning, family squabbles, a failure to access new capital or uninterested family members.
Those issues may cause an otherwise successful business to fail after just one or two generations of ownership, he said.
“Many of these businesses do fail relatively early on,” Dibrell said. “One issue they may face is that the first generation is very entrepreneurial, very hard-working, and they build these great businesses. Well, they work so hard to do so, and they may want a different life for their children. So, they encourage them to go do something else, and the business falters or is sold after that first generation.”
If the business avoids that and successfully transitions to the second generation of ownership, there are new challenges ahead, he said.
“They usually increase in wealth and grow, but the family is growing, too,” he said. “The wealth is not concentrated in that nuclear family any longer. So, you have more wealth, and you potentially have a third generation that is not nearly as excited about working. Some would argue they become spoiled, or they treat the business as a piggy bank. And that’s usually when it fails.”
The Mississippi exception
Dibrell said Mississippi’s family-owned businesses often prove to be an exception to those sobering failure facts.
“One of the best things about Mississippi is our really strong emphasis on family … along with our love for family traditions,” he said. “Those are big advantages when it comes to running a family business. Owners may view it as not so much an obligation but a desire to help build the family and to help make the family stronger.”
Dibrell said that 90% of Mississippi businesses are family-owned and are doing “amazing things.”
“These companies have figured it out,” he said. “They’re thriving, they’re communicating, they’re planning for the future. It’s exciting.”
Cellphones and GRIT
One example of a thriving, multi-generational family-owned business in the Magnolia State is C Spire. The telecommunications and technology giant, headquartered in Ridgeland, was founded by brothers Jimmy and Wade Creekmore and is now in its fifth generation of family ownership.
After initially focusing on long-distance landline telephone service, the company helped pioneer cellular phone technology in Mississippi in the late 1980s. Its longtime CEO, Hu Meena, was a keynote speaker at the symposium.
“Family-owned businesses are the lifeblood of our state’s economy,” Meena said. “They power it, and they make a huge impact on our communities.”
He said family-owned businesses excel at customer service, and he said that skill has helped C Spire grow in leaps and bounds.
“Additionally, family business owners have GRIT, and I define that acronym as being goal-oriented, resilient, having an attitude of ‘it’s on me’ and believing there’s always a way,” Meena said.
Welcoming the next generation
Miskelly Furniture — with two locations in Pearl, one in Flowood and one in Hattiesburg — is another example of a prospering family-owned business in Mississippi. The furniture chain was started by brothers Oscar, Chip and Tommy Miskelly in 1978.
Chip and Tommy recently retired from the business, and Oscar is now running it with the help of three of his children, Elizabeth Ann, Caleb and Anna Katherine. Oscar, Elizabeth Ann and Caleb participated in a panel discussion at the symposium.
“Transitioning to the second generation has been a great experience,” Oscar said. “They’ve brought in new ideas and a level of creativity we may not have had before. Plus, they’re always planning for new things and new ways to grow and expand our business.”
Oscar said he wants the family-owned business to survive well beyond the 100-year mark. To accomplish this goal, he said he embraced the “4 Ls Framework” endorsed by Dr. Justin Craig, a research professor at the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a keynote speaker at the symposium.
The framework involves:
— L No. 1: Learn everything you can about business.
— L No. 2: Learn the ins and outs of the family business.
— L No. 3: Lead (or co-lead).
— L No. 4: Let go.
Oscar said his children have championed the first three “Ls,” and he is learning to accept the fourth “L” by gradually transitioning out of the family business.
“That last ‘L’ … that would not be possible without a lot of planning,” he said. “We’ve done succession planning, and we’ve had executive coaching … and I trust my children to do the right things and to continue the culture we’ve built. We always want to treat the customer like family and showcase our faith-based values.”
Takeaways
Dibrell echoed Oscar’s remarks, saying that family-owned businesses that succeed do so because of careful planning, clear communication, strong culture and enduring bonds of trust.
“I advise family businesses to plan things out before things get emotional,” he said. “Find good resources — and we have a ton of those in Mississippi — to help you solve challenges and move forward. And, most importantly, probably, don’t be afraid to seek therapy or bring in a third party to give you an unbiased opinion.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.