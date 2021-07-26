Flowood banker Gage Walker has been elected to serve as treasurer of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and in supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.
Walker serves as Rankin County division president for Renasant Bank in Flowood. He started his career at Community Bank in 1998. He remained there until 2009 when he moved to Merchants & Farmers Bank, which was acquired by Renasant Bank in 2013. He is a graduate of Belhaven University, Mississippi School of Banking, and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU
In addition to his role as treasurer of the MYB, Walker will serve on the MBA Education Foundation Board. Walker has previously served on the MYB council as an at-large member from 2017-2019. He is a member of Pinelake Church and serves on the executive board for the Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Walker and his wife, Carrie, have three children, Cailey, Lainey, and Emmie.