Music and entertainment will return to the Fondren Business District on May 5 with the kick off of the latest version of Fondren’s First Thursday summer celebrations.
“Fondren is always a great place to walk around and sample great food and drink,” said Rebecca Garrison, executive director of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation. “But with our first Fondren Live falling on Cinco de Mayo, look for mariachis and margaritas at the Cinco de Mayo party at the new location for Green Ghost Tacos. A new Fondren Live feature on Duling will be JXN Flea and their top vendors of antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry, and arts and crafts.”
There will be a wide range of entertainment from 6-8 p.m. including musicians, fire-eaters, classic cars, balloon art, an art show opening at Brown’s, an open house at Collage Studio and, of course lots of dining opportunities in Fondren’s 27 places to eat and drink.
Capping off the evening beginning at 7 p.m. will be a performance by Heart2Soul staged in front of Fondren Fitness, followed by a Motown concert there at 8 p.m. complete with precision choreography featuring international recording artists Compozitionz. You’ll also find Red Hot Guitar Slinging Blues with Patrick Harkins and the band Delta at Fondren Guitars.
“We encourage families to bring your own chairs and dance shoes to celebrate the kick off of summer with these free and exciting concerts,” she added.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and First Choice Family also will be offering free COVID vaccinations and boosters in the parking lot of the Fondren Post Office.
For more details, including a list of the musicians who will be providing entertainment throughout the evening, visit eatdrinkfondren.com.
Fondren Live is scheduled to continue on the first Thursdays through September.