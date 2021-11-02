Food trucks, those modern mobile versions of the old-style lunch wagon, continue to grow in popularity, dispensing tacos, burgers, barbecue and specialty treats to crowds at festivals, concerts and catered events.
The food trucks are long-time staples in big cities such as Los Angeles where chef Roy Choi made a runaway financial success out of feeding late-night club goers. By creating new menu items and using social media to draw customers, savvy food truck owners kicked off what has grown to an industry with revenue of $2.7 billion in just a few years. By late 2016, there were about 3,700 trucks nationally.
“Mobile vending has seen a monumental shift in the past five years,” according to the National Food Truck Association’s social media messaging. "What was an underground and unseen industry has become one of the fastest growing trends in food service.”
There are 719 food trucks licensed to operate in the state, according to the Mississippi Health Department.
Food trucks are the centerpiece for numerous community events throughout the state. This month the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce presented the 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival at Delta Technical College. Laura Taylor, the chamber executive director, said 15 trucks from the local area and around the state were on hand to feed the crowd of around 3,500. Some truck owners operate it as a side job and others for their primary income, she said.
One food truck owned by a Horn Lake couple is providing them with income in their retirement, she said. “I do see a lot of entrepreneur truck owners and some of the truck owners are generating a very nice annual income. They’re booked a year in advance in neighborhoods and at events.”
The popularity of food trucks gave Kristen Tusa of Waveland the idea for Food Truck Friday, a monthly family-friendly community gathering to bring attention to the city’s downtown which still struggles to fill vacant lots left by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago. The first food truck event was in August 2019 and featured four trucks. Early on, Tusa had to search social media to find food trucks to come to Waveland but as the event has become better known, the search is easier. “Now they come to me or I get suggestions from people,” Tusa said.
Food Truck Friday is held on the second Friday night of each month, featuring trucks from Louisiana and Mississippi lined up on either side of Coleman Avenue. Diners eat at picnic tables in the middle or on the steps of Studio Waveland & Gallery. Often people will swing by after work to pick up dinner on the way home. “We try to rotate trucks so that each month there’s a different variety. People like the idea that they can come out and sample a variety of things,” she said.
Some the trucks are a side business or a family hobby, Tusa said. “It’s a very diverse group.”
Often, food trucks are an extension of a brick-and-mortar restaurant, delivering and serving food prepared in a commissary kitchen. But sometimes a food truck is a self-contained business on wheels.
Jon Beard put the skills he learned as a Marine Corps chef into his fan-favorite Crooked Letter Kitchen which opened in 2019. His menu features big flavors for “bustin’ tastebuds” with dishes like pork tamales topped with crawfish étouffée cream sauce, hand-cut chargrilled ribeyes and bourbon-infused bread pudding.
While cooking recently for employees at Jackson International Airport, he said his schedule stays filled with bookings. “We do a lot of corporate accounts and private bookings and street locations throughout Mississippi,” he said. We pretty much stay on the road.” The truck traveled to Pearl, Pelahatchie and a festival in Brandon one recent week.
Beard’s truck is basically a condensed version of a commercial kitchen, equipped with a freezer, two ovens, a stove and fryers. He also has a commissary where he receives food shipments, preps for large catering jobs and disposes of waste, as required by the state health department.
Beard, who has managed brick-and-mortar restaurants, said he prefers the freedom his 20-foot mobile kitchen gives him. “I’m able to go wherever I want to go, to different towns, and not be stuck in one place.” He has two full-time employees and part-time help as well.
Beard said he’s considered a storefront location but feels the cost of a building and overhead is too high for now. His truck “is still a pretty substantial investment but not as much,” he said. He is looking at a second truck, even with concerns about the pandemic and supply chain issues. “Once the second truck is built and ready, I may look at something,” he said.