Biden Monument Emmett Till

In this undated photo, 14-year-old Emmett L. Till from Chicago is shown. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that establishes a national monument honoring Till, whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement.

When President Joe Biden signs a proclamation on Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, it will mark the fulfillment of a promise Till's relatives made after his death 68 years ago.

