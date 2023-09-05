Cerniglia gift

University of Mississippi officials give School of Pharmacy alumnus Francis Cerniglia (center) a tour of campus, including The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss during a 2017 visit. Cerniglia, who died in August 2022, left a portion of his estate to the pharmacy school and Ole Miss athletics programs.

The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and the Ole Miss Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will benefit from a gift in excess of $4 million received from the estate of the late alumnus Francis Cerniglia of Cordova, Tennessee.

