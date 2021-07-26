Drew Kenna, of Bank of Forest, Forest, has been elected to serve as vice president of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.
Kenna serves as president and chief operations officer of the Bank of Forest, where he has been for 15 years, and serves on the board of directors for the bank’s holding company, First Forest Corporation. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2006. Kenna is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
In addition to his role as vice president of the MYB, Kenna will serve on the MBA Education Foundation Board. He has previously served the MYB as a member of the council and has been actively involved with Banker in Every Classroom. He is a Sunday school teacher at Forest Baptist Church, serves on the Scott County Baptist Association finance committee, and is an active volunteer with Forest youth sports. He is a past president of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Forest Lions Club and has served on the board of directors for the Forest Country Club.
Kenna and his wife Kery reside in Forest with their sons Mack, Myers and Silas.