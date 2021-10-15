FormanWatkins has announced the addition of Haley McCay Arndt and Catherine Pettis to the Jackson office!
McCay Arndt graduated cum laude from the University of Texas School of Law in 2008 and received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. McCay Arndt was a Texas Law Fellowship Recipient and served as student attorney ad Litem for the Children's Rights Clinic.
Following law school, she served as Assistant County Attorney for Travis County, Texas and later returned to her home state of Mississippi. With a background in criminal prosecution, non-profit experience in D.C. and Cambodia, and 10 years of being a stay-at-home mom, clients can trust that Haley is a reliable, compassionate, detail-oriented advocate who gets things done.
Taught from an early age to always go the extra mile, McCay Arndt works hard to exceed expectations in everything she does. Clients can always expect that McCay Arndt will listen to them and work tirelessly to find an innovative, thorough solution for their case because, to Haley, it's simply the right thing to do.
Pettis is a cum laude graduate from both the University of Mississippi School of Law and Baylor University for her Bachelor's of Communication Studies. While in law school, she served her school in several positions including President and Treasurer for the Student Bar Association, Business Manager for the Mississippi Law Journal, Vice President for the Dean's Leadership Council, and Treasurer for the Christian Legal Society. Catherine was also on the Negotiation Board, a member of Phi Delta Phi, and received the "Best Lawyer Award."
Prior to joining FormanWatkins, Pettis was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable David C. Bramlette for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.
With a background in marketing, and a deep love for her friends and family, Pettis is a compassionate lawyer who cares about her clients businesses and livelihoods and fights for them as if they were her own. Clients can always expect Pettis to bring creativity and an enthusiastic effort to their case, making her a trustworthy teammate and the ideal partner clients want in their corner.