MC Emeritus Faculty

Mississippi College's newest recipients of emeritus status, from left, Emily Fokeladeh, Patricia Bennett, Debbie Norris, and Deborah Bolian Massey, display plaques that recognize their significant achievement.

 Submitted Photo

A quartet of the most gifted faculty members to ever serve Mississippi College were honored with emeritus status during the Christian university’s Convocation luncheon on Aug. 14.

