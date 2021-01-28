Consolidated Catfish Producershas announced that Joe Forrester has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
“After more than two years with the company, Joe has showcased his distinct ability to move Consolidated Catfish Producers, LLC forward. His dedication, and enthusiasm will be a great fit as we continue to grow,” says Jack Perkins, Vice President of Business Development.
Forrester has over 40 years of experience in sales, sales management, marketing and product management. Joe graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, MD with a degree in Business Administration before working for industry leaders such as Kraft, Dole and Seafood America.
Forrester enjoys entertaining others as an Elvis tribute artist, singer, and participates regularly in performing arts venues. Additionally, he is an active participant in the Wreaths Across America, an organization which honors veterans. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Indianola and have a son and daughter