In his location search for his soon-to-open La Cour Kitchen and Bar, Jackson pediatric dentist Dr. Jerrick Rose wanted to be in close proximity to fine-dining restaurants with time-tested winning concepts.
If success breeds success, Rose wanted in on it. So, he jumped at the opportunity to open his French-themed American soul food restaurant in Northeast Jackson’s Highland Village, home to popular mainstays Bravo! and Char.
He encountered a series of covid-19 related delays but expects to open the 150-seat La Cour this October in the courtyard of Highland Village, 4500 Interstate 55 North. Rose is doing an extensive buildout on a 3,400-square-foot space home gift retailer Turkoyz vacated in 2019 after the death of its owner.
“When I looked at it, I knew that was where I wanted to be,” said Rose. “The restaurants in that area have been opened for a while.”
Rose, a Jackson native whose entrepreneurial ambitions led him as a child to sell candy on the school bus, became restless last year after the pandemic forced hm to close his child dentistry practice for eight weeks. “We started looking around and here we are,” Rose said of himself and his real estate agent.
“I know how to run a business,” said Rose, whose confidence in himself and his ideas for French cuisine with a sould-food flair led him to self-bankroll most of the $1.3 million to $1.5 million cost of the restaurant opening.
Alas, he said, the first challenge of opening in a sustained pandemic is that “no one wants to give a loan. I am pretty much financing this myself.”
The French fusion concept just kind of happened, according to Rose. “I love the Creole-NOLA French vibe,” he said, referring to New Orleans and its eclectic heritage.
La Cour, French for courtyard, will offer “an American soul menu with a really strong French theme,” Rose said. “Every recipe will have a splash of soul in it.”
To get it right, Rose said, he turned to longtime chef Andrew Lee Jr. Not only is Lee the recipe guru, he will be general manager as well as “consulting” chef until a suitable replacement is found to take over kitchen duties.
“It is his desire to use all he has learned to grow La Cour Kitchen and Bar into a local staple that people will travel from far and wide to visit,” Rose said in an email that followed a phone interview.
Rose has also recruited a handful of area restaurant professionals that include a design team of Jonathan Shull and Bradley Adair of Jonathan Shull Design. Among their successes are Babalu, Cultivation Food Hall, Saltine, Primos, Fine and Dandy and The Apothecary.
Shull and The Apothecary won recognition as one of "The Best Bars in America 2020" by Esquire magazine, Rose noted.
Rose plans to pic up where the neighboring Bravo! and Char leave off in accommodating hungry late-night bar patrons. To this end, La Cour will keep its kitchen open to provide bar menu up to the 1 a.m. closing time, he said. “We will be the only establishment in that area still open with food options after Char and Bravo! close for the night,” he said.
La Cour’s late-evening food offerings are designed to fill the void left by the closing of former Highland Village tenant Julep Restaurant & Bar in late 2015. “I really do” expect to be a late-night destination, Rose said.
Live music will be an added night time draw, according to Rose, who expects LaCour’s baby grand piano to get a lot of use. He also expects to bring in a saxophone player and violinist, among other solo performers.
The fledgling restaurateur also expects La Cour to fill a weekend-brunch void created by Julep’s departure. He will offer a weekend “bottomless brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include food and drinks for a single price of $50.
The drink lineup includes the traditional Bloody Mary and Mimosa as well as French-75, a gin and pineapple drink with a splash of citrus, ad French-95 which will offer bourbon in place of gin.
Rose said he gathered a lot of ideas for La Cour from travels to such places as New York and Washington D.C., looking for appealing interior design ideas as well as weekend offerings like the bottomless brunch.
“I’m always trying new restaurants and taking pictures of menus and décor,” he said.
A visit to Harlem led him to decide to remove LaCour’s front wall and replace it with a sliding front of black-paned glass that can be opened during pleasant weather. “This is so the inside of the restaurant can become the outside,” he said, recalling Harlem eateries that have three walls with a plain garage-door entry.
Workers have gutted at least 70 percent of the former Turkoyz shop. By opening day,
Patrons, Rose said, will enter a small lobby over-flow area where drinks and tapas can be ordered. The baby grand piano will be among the first things they see, he said.
“It’s going to be amazing on the inside,” he said, describing cherrywood floors, granite bar and table tops and metal-gold cylinders floating in the center of the dining room to separate its sides.
A red velvet theatre curtain will separat the dining room from a bar-equipped private room that can accommodate 12 to 15 people, Rose said. “It is set up like a French theatre.”
Rose said the interior of La Cour was designed last year with the pandemic in mind and should be able to accommodate any necessary social-distancing measures.
If the pandemic forces a shut down, La Cour plans to offer deliveries and takeout, though that could be difficult for a new restaurant yet to develop customer relationships, Rose said.
The graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry said he plans to add a dentist to his solo pediatric practice. This will give him more time to cultivate success at La Cour, Rose said.
And perhaps more, he added.
“My brand team is already saying I need to start thinking about a second” restaurant.