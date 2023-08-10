Consumer Prices

A home under construction is shown on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 in Sudbury, Mass. Inflation in the United States rose in July after 12 straight months of declines, boosted by costlier housing.

 Peter Morgan

Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases.

