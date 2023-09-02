Labor Day Explainer

United Auto Workers members march at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit.

 Mike Householder

Labor Day is right around the corner, along with the big sales and barbecues that come with it. But the activist roots of the holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers are treated — from Hollywood to the auto production lines of Detroit.

