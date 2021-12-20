In this most unusual real estate market it is wise to remember that not all estate goes up in value. Sometimes and in some places the value of real estate goes down. In this column, we review how that happens.
Depreciation is the loss of value from any cause. The depreciation can be either curable or incurable. Curable means that the cost of correcting the item will result in a greater increase in the value of the property than the cost of the repair.
Physical deterioration is one cause of depreciation. It is simply a loss in value as a result of the physical elements of the property wearing out or needing repair. If a house needs painting, and it cost $3,000 to paint it, but the painting resulted in a $4,000 increase in value, then it would be considered to be curable physical depreciation.
Incurable physical depreciation is generally associated with long-lived items, such as floor and roof structures, mechanical systems, and foundations. For example, a central air conditioning system that needed replacement at a cost of $5,000, but only added $2,000 to the market value of the property is considered incurable depreciation. The best way to avoid physical deterioration is preventive maintenance.
The second way real estate loses value is through a functional obsolescence. This is a loss in value due to a lack of utility or desirability of all or part of the property. Some examples include inadequate lighting, out-of-date plumbing fixtures, and poorly designed floor plans. A three-bedroom, one bath house is not considered very functional today, even though it might have been deemed such 30 years ago.
in today's market, a small master bedroom with no master bedroom would be considered functionally obsolete. Functional obsolescence can even be found in new houses. Not long ago, I saw a new condominium that had the master bedroom upstairs and the master bathroom downstairs. I would call that built-in functional obsolescence. Physical deterioration and functional obsolescence are losses of value that are on or in the property itself.
The third type of loss in value is external obsolescence. Also known as economic obsolescence, it is a loss in value caused by an outside force, i.e. something outside the boundaries of the property. Because it occurs off the property, it is often the most difficult to deal with.
Examples of external obsolescence are widening of a road that would increase the flow of traffic in the neighborhood, installation of a sewage treatment plant upwind of the property, or a change in the character of the neighborhood, such as an increasing number of rental properties.
Breaking news: An increasing number of rental properties do not always result in a loss in value. Traditionally, that was the case, and may still be the case in most areas. However, I’m seeing some neighborhoods where the demand for rental housing in a neighborhood is actually greater than the demand for buyer housing. I’ll be writing more about that in a future column.
Meanwhile, back to external obsolesce. When these outside things occur, it is usually impossible for the owner to change them, thus the owner has little or no say-so in the effect on the value of his or her property.
It is wise to be alert to things going on in your neighborhood. If you learn of a potentially adverse occurrence, you may be able to stop it before it causes your property to lose value. Watch for things such as zoning changes, poor maintenance by public authorities, improper land uses, and other items that might seem negative.
Every parcel of real estate is unique, if for no other reason than its location. And yes, the three most important factors that affect its value are location, location, and location. But those are the only factors.
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email is phil@philhardwick.com.