As businesses begin reopening, managers may find that their former leadership and management styles don’t produce the same results. With more job openings than applicants, some managers may face new challenges in the way they manage. At one extreme is a style that places goal accomplishment first. At the other extreme is a style that places employees first.
One of the best examples of these contrasting leadership styles can be found in a 1949 movie. Yes, 1949. The movie is Twelve O’Clock High, and it is about an aviation unit that goes out on bombing missions in World War II. In the opening scene, a bomber returns to base and has to bellyland. There is an injured crew member on board and another that bailed out over France after his turret had been shot up. Only his arm remained. Itts leader, Col. Davenport blames hard luck. He is an advocate for his crew.
Higher-ups see it another way. Gen. Savage is sent to get the unit in shape. He wastes no time in whipping the unit into shape using harsh discipline and increased training. It works. However, the crew hates him and his methods. All request a transfer. Then, the unit is the only one to successfully achieve a certain difficult bombing mission. I recommend viewing the movie to see how it ends.
The movie is one of the best at illustrating the difference in the extreme leadership styles. One leader has allegiance to the troops; the other to the mission. Today, Twelve O’Clock High is used in leadership training by all branches of the military and by civilian leadership training organizations, including Harvard Business School.
So, which style is best? It all depends on the leader, the followers, and the environment. Business leaders and managers today will probably encounter employees who are motivated by different incentives and methods than in the past.
In a May 2021 article entitled “What Your Future Employees Want Most” in the Harvard Business Review, Tim Minahan, executive vice president of business strategy at Citrix, offers several insights into the needs and desires of knowledge workers.
First, they want flexibility. Indeed, 88% of knowledge workers say that when searching for a new position, they will look for one that offers complete flexibility in their hours and location. Most will prioritize personal and family life over work, and 83% of those surveyed responded they will move out of urban areas if they can work remotely.
Second, employees want to re-imagine how productivity is measured. They want to be measured on the value they deliver. And they expect to be given the space and trust they need to do their very best work, wherever they happen to be. Indeed, 86% of surveyed employees said they would prefer to work for a company that prioritizes outcomes over output.
Third, employees want to work on diverse teams.
I’ll add a fourth to the list. Employees want to be respected. Service employees are flexing their muscles in this category. For example, my wife and I stopped in at a restaurant recently. Service was slow because of a shortage of workers. Our server was terrific. We thanked her for working and said that we would be sure to ask for her next time we came in. Her response was immediate. “Tonight’s my last night,” replied the server. “They don’t respect employees around here.”
In the past, employees, especially those in the service industry, might have stayed at a place they didn’t like because there was not another place to work. Just the opposite is the case today. Many industries are begging for workers. But they should know that even though it may be a good strategy to offer signing bonuses and higher wages, such incentives will probably not be enough to keep good workers.
In summary, leadership styles are playing a more important role with today’s workforce. The best styles are those that are customized to the employee and the work environment. Which style works best in one place may be inappropriate in another. Management style is situational.
