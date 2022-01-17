Every business in Mississippi is affected by actions taken by the State Legislature. It might be related to taxes, regulation, or employment. It is therefore important that business owners keep up with legislation or get involved in the process if necessary.
When it comes to influencing the Legislature, businesses generally have four options: (1) Hire a professional lobbyist; (2) Work through a trade association group; (3) Work through a pro-business group such as the Mississippi Economic Council; or (4) Do it themselves.
The size of the business has a big impact on which option will be used. Large corporations have in-house or paid lobbyists working or their behalf. Even cities hire lobbyists. Although the term “lobbyist” is often seen as negative, members of the Legislature rely on them for valuable input and expertise, especially on technical subjects. But even the smallest businesses can benefit from the last three alternatives. Regardless of which option or combination of options a business might choose, there are certain basic things that should be understood when dealing with the Legislature. A few of them are listed below.
Members of the Mississippi Legislature really do want to hear from you. This is especially true in those issues you believe they are uncertain about how their constituents feel. Also, they are more interested in knowing your opinion on matters when a close vote is involved. Members of the Legislature are overwhelmed with email these days, so a telephone call or a letter is probably more likely way to contact your Senator or Representative. Your representative will let you know the best way to stain in contact with them.
There are thousands of bills introduced each year. Last year, 2,621 bills were introduced. Imagine how long it would take just to read that many bills. It’s easy to see why the committee system is needed to filter the mass of filed bills.
If you are interested in a certain bill, it needs a champion in the House and the Senate. A champion is a member of the Legislature who will guide the bill through the process and always know its status. Stay in touch with your champion. You also need to know that members of the Legislature will introduce bills on behalf of constituents. If you want a bill merely introduced in the Legislature, you will find many members will accommodate you. That doesn't mean they will support the bill. Also, when a bill is tagged as being introduced on behalf of a constituent, it sometimes means there is really no support for it.
There are games (strategies) that are played. For example, the House of Representatives might pass a bill knowing that it will die in the Senate. Another so-called game is the assignment of a bill to a committee where it will surely die. Then there is the adding of untenable amendments onto a bill so that even supporters oppose it.
If there is controversy in your industry, the bill will probably die. When members of the Legislature get mixed messages, they will probably defeat the bill until they learn more about the issue. For example, let’s say that a Senator has heard from a trade association, has held hearings on the bill with no dissent, and then gets a call from a known constituent who says, “Just want you to know that not everybody in our industry supports this bill.” Now the Senator has a dilemma. They need more time to find out why there is opposition to the bill. But the deadline to pass the bill is tomorrow. The best solution may be to table the bill until more facts can be gathered.
The Legislature website - http://www.Legislature.ms.gov - has a wealth of information. It contains a bill status system, the schedule of committee meetings, and information about the legislative process and its members.
Honor your champion. Even if your bill does not become a law or if the legislation you opposed passed, honor and recognize the member who worked for you. Have a banquet or reception. Give them an award recognizing the effort. Work for your champion. Get involved in the political campaign. Yes, raise money and make a monetary contribution.
In closing, one should never assume anything about legislation. As the saying goes, “It ain't even over even when it's over.” Special sessions can always be called.
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.