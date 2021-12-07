St. Joseph gets a lot of attention this time of year.
That’s because Mary’s husband plays such a significant role in the Christmas story. And did you know that last year was the Year of St. Joseph, as declared by none other than Pope Francis himself? St. Joseph has also been proclaimed as the patron saint of the Universal Church. In addition to all that, St. Joseph is billed as the patron saint of real estate.
So, perhaps it is a good time to revisit the subject of whether placing and upside-down statuette of St. Joseph in the front yard helps sell the property.
The dream of just about every seller of real estate is to sell the property for the listed price within twenty-four hours of it being listed. Every seller wants to get top dollar for their real estate. After that desire comes the wish to sell the property fast. Some markets are so hot that listing agents have prospective buyers already signed up before the agents even get certain listings. Then there are markets where properties are on the market for months at a time. Sellers in such situations may want to investigate the possibility of turning to St. Joseph, patron saint of home life.
What is a patron saint? And anyway, who is St. Joseph?
According to the catholic.org website, patron saints are chosen as special protectors or guardians over areas of life. These areas can include occupations, illnesses, churches, countries, causes -- anything that is important to people. Although popes have named patron saints, patrons can be chosen by other individuals or groups as well. Usually, patron saints are chosen by individuals because an interest, talent, or event in their lives aligns with the special area. For example, many people who travel often wear a St. Christopher medal because he is the patron saint of travelers.
Why is St. Joseph the patron saint of real estate? The reasoning goes that because St. Joseph was a carpenter, he was also a homebuilder, i.e. he worked on homes. He also taught his son Jesus the carpentering trade. He was also noted for his willingness to do what God told him. He also was noted for acting fast, such as when he was told to immediately flee to Egypt.
As one might imagine, Joseph is the patron saint of a lot of things, from fathers to the diocese of Biloxi, Mississippi. Yes, many cities and states have patron saints. Mary is the patron saint of Mississippi.
There is even a book, ST. JOSEPH, MY REAL ESTATE AGENT - Why the Patron Saint of Home Life Is the Patron Saint of Home-Selling by Stephen J. Binz (Servant Books), that discusses the use of St. Joseph to sell one’s home.
Lori Ballen, a REALTOR® in Las Vegas, has a good discussion of this subject on her website. It’s titled “How to Bury the St Joseph Statue to Sell a Home.”
Her instructions:
1. Buy a St Joseph Statue
2. Find the right location in the yard near the For Sale Sign or the road
3. If you are in a condo, bury it in a pot of soil.
4. Facing the Property, bury the statue upside down
5. Say the St. Joseph Prayer while burying him
6. Continue to say the prayer until the house sells
7. When it works, take the statue to your new home and display in reverence.
So, does this practice of burying St. Joseph in one’s front yard really work? Far be it from me to say for certain. Several years ago when I wrote a column on this subject I received several letters from people who swear by the practice. One woman told me that her house had been on the market for months with no results. The day after she buried a St. Joseph statuette, she received an offer. I also received a letter from another woman who said that it was the silliest thing she had ever heard, and she told her husband what he could do with the statuette when he suggested that they try using it to sell their house. The internet is filled with testimonials and articles pro and con on the practice. Like all matters of faith, it about belief and prayer. One source said that the praying is more important than the use of the statuette.
Whatever one might believe regarding this practice it probably would not hurt to follow the advice of most real estate agents when they recommend that it is also a good idea to price your property competitively, market it properly, and keep it ready for prospective buyers to inspect it on a moment’s notice.
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.