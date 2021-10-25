It's a beautiful, brisk autumn day. Not a cloud in the sky. Temperature in the low 60s. I am sixth in line at the brushless, latest high-tech car wash.
As I pull up to the kiosk, a young attendant greets me and asks if I would like to join the unlimited monthly car wash program. I decline, look up at the high resolution screen depicting all my wash choices, and tell them that I’ll take the $16 version. I hand the attendant my credit card, they punch the screen, and the screen changes. There are now rows on boxes with numbers - $5, $10, $20, Other. The attendant asks if I would like to leave a tip “for our crew today?”
Yesterday, my wife and I had lunch at a trendy local restaurant. The food was delicious. The service was good. At the conclusion of the meal, the server asked if there would be anything else. I said that I only needed the check, at which point I was presented with a handheld device into which I inserted my credit card. By the way, I am glad to see restaurants in this country start using these devices that have been common in Europe for over a decade. When I pulled out my credit card, the server tilted the thing so that I could see a screen. It gave me some choices for a gratuity - are you ready? - 20%, 25%, 30%, other.
According to the Emily Post Institute, the guide for sit-down wait service is 15-20%. The institute doesn’t have a tipping guide for car washes.
In a July 15, 2019 US News article by Geoff Williams, Paul Bagdan, a hospitality professor at the College of Hospitality Management at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, was quoted as saying “There is no true norm for tipping. You can ask 100 people and get 100 different answers."
Some have opined that in this age of rising wages, consumers are being asked to pick up the slack via tipping employees. There appears to be some merit in that statement. No doubt that these high-tech tipping devices are increasing revenue to the business. Psychology is part of it. Have you ever decided not to tip someone behind the cash register at the coffee shop? Would that make you feel bad? Oh wait, is it that particular person whom you are tipping?
Let’s say 10 servers at a restaurant bring in $1000 total in tips one evening. The highest-tipped server brought in $350, the lowest brings in $75. Under many arrangements these days, all the tips would be put in a pot, so to speak, and then distributed equally. Is this fair? Perhaps not. But maybe it’s the best way for some establishments.
I had this discussion a few weeks ago with a server at a downtown hotel/restaurant/bar in Denver, Colorado. It was a late Sunday afternoon. Business was slow, allowing a long conversation with the server. He shared his background, current work status and plans for the future. Approximately 30 years of age, he was from California and had worked at restaurants and bars in several states. He said that his goal was to learn everything he could about the industry and then open his own restaurant. I asked if he had ever worked in Mississippi. “No,” he replied. “I wouldn’t work there because the minimum wage for tipped workers is too low. It’s around $12 per hour in Colorado.”
That comment led me to further research on the laws in each state regarding employee tipping. The Paycor website - www.paycor.com - turned out to be a reasonably good source. It lists minimum wages for tipped employees by state in 2020, summarized as follows:
In federal law, a tipped worker is anyone who regularly receives at least $30 per month in tips. However, Arkansas, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Texas set a lower requirements of $20 per month. Three states have a minimum higher than federal standards: South Dakota at $35, Vermont at $120 and Connecticut with minimum of $10 weekly (or $2 daily) for hotels and restaurants.
Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no state laws regarding minimum wage for tipped employees.
Employers will want to check out the IRS Publication 3144: Tips on Tips - A Guide to Tip Income Reporting for Employers in Businesses Where Tip Income is Customary. Likewise, affected employees will want to review IRS Publication 3148: Tips on Tips. IRS offers several options for participating in tip reporting.
All of this made me think about dysfunction, unfair, and misunderstood tipping in the United States. I’ve ranted in this space before about tipping. Bottom line: I prefer to tip the person for good service, not the entire staff, behind-the-scenes workers, or the entire place. I know. I’m an old-fashioned curmudgeon. But I also sympathize with employers who have to deal with this issue. Some advocate employers paying so-called living wages, and just forget tipping. Good luck with that.
