Alabama-based Full Moon Bar-B-Que, is proud to announce the expansion of its nationally recognized and award-winning brand into Mississippi. The 17th location and the first location outside of Alabama, will be with the opening in the city of Madison. Located at 1935 Main Street, Madison, Miss. 39110, the 5,000 square foot location is set to open Summer 2021.
“Increasing the footprint of Full Moon BBQ outside of Alabama has always been a goal for our company and we have waited for the right timing and the perfect community to share our high-quality food and family recipes with,” says David Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon BBQ. “The city of Madison has been extremely welcoming, and we look forward to introducing our award-winning bar-b-que to their community and making Mississippi a new and forever home for our brand.”
With each expansion of the franchise, Full Moon BBQ places significant emphasis on entering markets with like-minded values and a supportive community with an appreciation of high-quality food and service. The city of Madison, and its wonderful citizens, made the decision to expand across state lines an easy one.
Full Moon BBQ is excited about the future of bringing the “Best Little Pork House” to the state of Mississippi.
“The city of Madison wants to give Full Moon BBQ a warm Mississippi-welcome,” said the Honorable Mary Butler, mayor of the city of Madison. “We are honored and excited to have this successful and family-based bar-b-que business enter our community with quality ownership and homemade dishes developed from original recipes.”
Full Moon BBQ Madison will be a quick service dining experience also specializing in catering for crowds of 10 to 10,000. Full Moon’s unique menus will be available to fulfill all catering needs from tailgates to corporate events. Full Moon BBQ Madison will serve an expansive menu featuring quality meats, cooked low and slow over a hickory wood-fired pit, by dine-in or drive-thru.