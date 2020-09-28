Fuse.Cloud recently announced the promotion of three key leadership team members.
Michael Fowler has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the entire revenue generation process for the company. Fowler has worked at Fuse.Cloud for the last 14 years, serving in a number of sales management positions including his most recent, Vice President of Sales. Fowler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama.
Laura Johns has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, where her role is to oversee all strategic efforts affecting Fuse.Cloud’s internal and external stakeholders. Her responsibilities include marketing, human resources, customer success and corporate culture. For the last six years, Johns has served as Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development at Fuse.Cloud. Prior to joining the company, Johns served as the Global Marketing Manager for Itron after a 2012 acquisition of SmartSynch, where she managed marketing for nine years. Johns earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies at Mississippi College and a Master of Arts from the University of Alabama in Advertising and Public Relations.
Christopher Goolsby has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Goolsby has been with Fuse.Cloud for over a decade and has contributed to managing the company’s cash flow and financial planning during that time. Prior to this promotion, Goolsby served as Vice President of Finance. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Mississippi College and a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Theological Seminary.