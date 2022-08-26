Mississippi generally lags behind other states with new technology being available to businesses. But that can also create opportunities for nimble entrepreneurs to provide new types of services and a level of personal customer service that the largest carriers might lack.
Fuse.Cloud is a phone, internet and IT services company based in Madison that has grown since being founded in 2006 by Gary Watts to now serving businesses in 40 states.
“In 2006, no one in Mississippi was selling VoIP,” said Watts. “That was one of the catalysts for why I started the company. An example of the functionality of VoIP is the ability to be in multiple geographical locations and be on the same phone system. For example, you can have offices in Nashville, Jackson and Memphis and can transfer calls between your locations. That is one of the ways we got exposed to customers in that many states.”
Watts, who had worked eight years for a technology company that sold telephone services before founding Fuse.Cloud, said he thinks major providers of telephone services in Mississippi at the time probably thought it was not worth the investment to get into the new technology.
“Any time you are moving an aircraft carrier in the other direction, it takes time,” Watts said. “A new venture like this allowed us to go to market more quickly than some of the existing providers at the time. It was obvious at that time that convergence of voice and data was going to happen in the near future. There was not going to be a separate phone line and internet connection. It was not hard to sell it. There were two major advantages. One was cost; it allowed people to save money. The second reason was the technology allowed customers to have more functions and features than traditional analog telephone service. You paid less and got more.”
In addition to the convergence of voice and internet, Watts said they are seeing increased popularity of their managed service product that provides support at your desktop. They consider managed services as the third leg of the stool of their bundled services.
“It allows us to be a one-stop shop for your telephone and internet services, and we also become your IT guy or girl,” said Watts, who was born and raised in Jackson.
Most of their employees are from the Metro Jackson area.
“We do have some employees around the country who help us distribute our product,” Watts said. “But the core of our business is here because we feel we can find the right type of employee for our business. The South typically is a hospitable culture. Relationships are a big part of our culture. We love Mississippi and we want to stay here. Jackson is based centrally in the state, and so it is easy for us to access most of our customers. The foundation of our company’s values are relationships and compassion. We feel like those values fit well with Mississippi.”
They chose the name Fuse.Cloud because it defines what they do. The company fuses together or aggregates cloud-based services with one provider.
“Fuse.Cloud is not only the name of our company, it is also our website, and it is also our email address,” Watts said. “The whole purpose is to say, if there is a product, cloud-based, managed service, fiber, or whatever those products are in the future, we have laid the foundation to be your provider for that.”
Chief Operating Officer Ben Sims said because of their relationship with a lot of cloud technologies and providers, they are able to customize the best solution for a business based on a consultative sales approach to each client. They come in, analyze the needs of the business, and make the best offer.
“We are not down to just one option per customer,” Sims said. “We base the services offered on their needs and requirements. We offer redundancy where you would have two different internet providers, and dedicated fiber internet combined with a best-effort backup like cable, LP (logical partitioning) and cellular. That allows for 100 percent uptime with dual providers.
“The other thing we do is proactively monitor so we are able to detect problems a lot of times before the customer. Our alert systems tell us when connections go down, even if it is a backup connection. We can provide LTE 5-G internet if they should have a disaster and have lines go down. We have the same thing on our voice side. We have geo-redundant data centers. That allows our voice platform and phone lines to stay up essentially 100 percent of the time.”
Sims said they often get new customers for two reasons: better, more reliable service and relationships with all the internet providers to provide the best solutions for each location throughout the country. Fuse.Cloud analyzes what offerings are available in an area and tailors custom solutions. That might be a combination of internet providers managed, monitored and built from Fuse.Cloud. Often, they can do this with cost savings, as well.
Chief Revenue Officer Michael Fowler said some of the larger providers out there have gotten so big that they don’t really focus on the customer service side of it. He thinks that gives Fuse.Cloud an advantage being a more boutique-style company.
“It allows us to be more relational with all our customers,” Fowler said. “As technology changes, customers want a provider who can explain all those services. People also want the ability to get a person on the phone. That is what we do really well, and that is what has really driven our success. With other companies, you will never speak to the same person twice. With us, you have a one-on-one relationship with people in our technical department. Name a company out there you can get directly in touch with the CEO if you have an issue. Not many companies provide that level of service.”
He said another advantage is that they have sold enough volume over the years that their customers can benefit from Fuse.Cloud’s established relationships with larger fiber internet providers’ wholesale division.
Fowler sees the future of the company as being bright. Technology is not going away.
“If anything with regards to what we provide, it is only getting better,” Fowler said. “We feel like we are in a very good position growth wise. I’ve been here since 2006 and I’ve never seen the price of our services go up. What you are seeing now is you are getting more speed for less money than three to five years ago with the technology we are providing. We do save people money and cut costs, but a lot of people are willing to pay a little more for the type of service we provide on the customer service side. Not everyone is necessarily looking to cut costs. They are looking for a company that provides that relationship along with that technology.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.