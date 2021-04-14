Kendall Walker received instant feedback from the judges as she pitched her Tupelo-based tutoring business at the 2021 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum. The 2020 University of Mississippi graduate was among about 220 college students getting advice from business pros.
“This program adds so much value in the state of Mississippi,’’ Walker, 23, said after competing at the virtual program. “It allows students to pursue their passions.’’
The 2016 Tupelo High alumna will continue the student tutoring business, now at the Lee County Library, as a graduate student on her way to becoming a speech therapist.
Millsaps College MBA student Gabe Ryce showcased his ideas at the 6th annual forum April 13-14 as he ponders the opening of an investment firm within five years. “My entrepreneurial spirit fuels my goal.’’
The 22-year-old Jonesboro, Georgia native first experienced entrepreneurship as a young boy with a neighborhood lawn business. A 2020 Millsaps graduate with a bachelor’s in economics and business administration, he’s enhanced his skills with the ELSEWorks program on the Jackson campus. That’s the Else School of Management’s vibrant entrepreneurial program. Its unique mission supports community revitalization, education, culture and health initiatives in Midtown Jackson.
Ryce is building his career skills in other ways as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Mississippi National Guard.
Leaders with the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at Ole Miss, Innovate Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority partnered to make the virtual conference a success. Students from Mississippi’s eight public universities participated with counterparts from Millsaps, Mississippi College and Belhaven University.
Mississippi College entrepreneurship and marketing major Rachel Graham, 21, talked up Studio 274 at Tuesday’s activity dubbed the NextUp Student Pitch. It’s her new business model for ballet studios. Weeks before the conference, the Wetumpka, Alabama resident met with a mentor helping polish her presentation.
Her Studio 274 proposal would strengthen parental involvement, get the community engaged and make owners more business-minded. Making her proposal sweeter is Rachel’s presentation was announced Wednesday as a 2nd place finisher. That includes a $1,500 award.
First-place (and a $2,500 award) went to Mississippi State University student Neil Hickman with his Hickman Farms plan. MC's Terry Cox, a Semmes, Alabama native, of Argo Creations captured third-place (with a $1,000 award).
Gema Casas, a Mississippi College MBA student from Monterrey, Mexico, received valuable tips. She seeks to own a sports-related business. “I want to encourage more women in business and be part of this trend,’’ says the member of MC’s nationally ranked table tennis team.
A McLean Institute project manager, J.R. Love notes the conference has grown since Clarksdale became the first stop in 2015. It began as the Rural Entrepreneurship Forum. The event moved to Tupelo in 2016. Other host cities in recent years were Greenwood, Oxford and Jackson in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 event. It prevented Kendall Walker from going in 2020, but not this week.
An Ole Miss communication sciences and disorders graduate, she believes “Kendall’s Tutoring’’ will benefit by increasing its social media visibility thanks to conference feedback.
While this is a two-day event, students sharpen entrepreneurial skills on campuses year-round. The Center for Economic and Entrepreneurship Education at the University of Southern Mississippi does just that in Hattiesburg. Mississippi State University students learn in the entrepreneurship program at the James Bagley College of Engineering in Starkville. Classes are designed for engineering students pursuing a career path combining technical and business skills.
The Jackson State University Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship supports the creative activities of JSU faculty, staff and students. JSU links them to community and industry partners.
Jeff Rent, President/CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, applauds the work of the institutions, groups like Innovate Mississippi and the annual Entrepreneurship Forum.
“Innovate Mississippi has a successful track record of assisting and equipping entrepreneurs from across the state with the tools necessary to take an idea from concept to reality.’’
The 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is booked at the Vicksburg Convention Center next April.