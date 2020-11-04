With roots dating back to 1920, the insurance agency of Galloway-Chandler-McKinney is actively involved in the industry of today while focused on future growth. Its present form began in Columbus in 1993 with the partnership of Kyle Chandler III, Steve McKinney, and Jimmy Galloway. They soon opened offices in Amory and Aberdeen with Jack Campbell running those offices. A Starkville location was later added and through an acquisition the firm now has an office in Macon. Today, founders' sons Brandt Galloway and Kyle Chandler IV are bringing the leadership of a younger generation to the agency.
With five locations, agency spokesman Brandt Galloway says of this growth, “We have long desired to be a high level professional agency that is large enough to offer a full array of products and services, yet have a local presence in our communities. We are grateful to serve in our communities and feel blessed to be part of our customers' businesses and lives.”
Currently the agency has 48 employees and keeps an eye toward future growth. “Certainly, we'd love to continue steady growth and have planned on such through appropriate levels of staffing and professional development,” Galloway said.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney is a full-scale independent insurance agency offering commercial coverage, employee benefits, surety, and personal lines of coverage. They manage insurance plans for customers across the Southeast. “As an independent agency we're able to provide a wide complement of coverages to meet most any business or personal need,” Galloway said. “We're regional in scope and yet can be neighbors in our communities.”
The agency has two prestigious designations, Trusted Choice and Best Practices. “Trusted Choice is our national association's branding,” Galloway said. “The Best Practices Designation is awarded annually to agencies throughout the country that qualify based on excellence in performance. Only 200 agencies out of more than 20,000 across the country are awarded this designation. We've been blessed to receive the award for the past eight years.”
Asked if there have been any effects from the COVID pandemic for the agency and the businesses they insure, Galloway said, “Unfortunately, yes. We've seen a number of customers' businesses that have experienced difficulties associated with the pandemic. Most of them suffered initially and have made rebounds, although some others are slower to return to prior levels. We are committed to working with our customers to help them through the effects it has had on their businesses.”