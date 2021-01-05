The Mississippi Public Service Commission Central District has named Davis Gates as the district’s Legal and Policy Advisor.
Gates will report to Commissioner Brent Bailey of the Central District. In his new role, Gates will work alongside Commissioner Bailey in evaluating policy issues impacts on utility customers and utilities and how they might be enacted by the full Commission. On the legal side, Gates will advise Commissioner Bailey on legal matters pending in front of the Central District and the Commission as a whole.
“I know that Davis will be an important asset to our team and I look forward to his assistance as we continue to tackle matters here at the Commission to benefit utility customers in the Central District,” Commissioner Bailey said. “His legal experience is across the board and I am thrilled to have him here with us.”
Gates is a licensed attorney and he’s sworn into practice in every state court as well as the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. He has experience in private practice drafting motions, writing pleadings, researching and attending various hearings. Gates also has experience working with state agencies including the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Mississippi Personal Service Contract Review Board serving as a hearing officer, legal consultant, conducting legal research and drafting policy recommendations.
“I am excited to join the Central District staff and look forward to working beside Commissioner Bailey to fulfill his agenda during his tenure at the Commission,” Gates said.
Gates is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law where he was a member of the Trial Advocacy Board, Secretary of the Law School Student Body, member of the Pro Bono Initiative and heavily involved with the transactional law clinic. He is also a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he was inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame, a member of the Honors college, a member of the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and a Luckyday Scholar. He has studied law at The University of Cambridge, policy at the Jordan University of Science and Technology and Spanish at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito.