Through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Genuine MS program, products grown, raised, crafted and made in the state are finding buyers all over the world. Shoppers browsing the website will find everything from tea to timber, watermelons to wildflowers and citrus to Christmas trees.
The impressive variety offered by the state’s farmers, crafters and entrepreneurs is on display across social media. Genuine MS is attracting a growing number of members and customers, and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says that soon there will be more ways to find and buy those sought-after Mississippi items.
The Agriculture Department’s marketing team got to work developing the Genuine MS guidelines, membership qualifications and branding in 2015, and the website was officially launched in July 2018, the year Gipson became commissioner.
“We have had a lot of good success,” he said, adding that while COVID-19 interrupted commerce everywhere, the pandemic brought more people to shop online. And as word about Genuine MS spreads among communities across the state, more members are signing up.
There are approximately 250 Genuine MS members, including 40 published associate members, and Gipson said “it’s growing in every corner of the state." The only criteria is the products sold must be raised, grown or crafted in Mississippi. There’s an annual $75 fee to cover marketing and social media support to help spread the word with a podcast and posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“People are becoming aware of Genuine MS, and say they love it. And our members are seeing the results of it, too,” Gipson said. “In some cases our members are able to do business deals with other members.”
He said two coffee company owners met through the program and worked out a deal for one to grind coffee beans and the other to sell the product. “It’s another example of how the program has grown, and I expect it will continue,” Gipson said.
Genuine MS products fall into four main categories.
- Grown products include grains, horticulture, nuts and produce.
- Raised products include meat, seafood, dairy, bees and honey, livestock, poultry and eggs.
- The largest category is crafts, which include specialty foods, artisan products and pet food and items.
- The made category covers flags, bottling, farm supplies and leather goods.
In every category, shoppers can find something unexpected.
“Most people don’t realize that Mississippi is the sixth largest peanut producer in America,” Gipson said. “There are a lot of undiscovered secrets on the website."
One of the first to sign up as a Genuine MS member was Jaclyn Rogers of Honestly Beef in Collins who said she “jumped on the bandwagon” as soon as the state program started.
“I knew it was good advertising but it’s better than I thought it would be,” she said. “When you’re working for yourself, you’ve got to work all the different areas” to promote the business."
Rogers uses the Genuine MS logo on her product label and said it catches the eye of consumers.
“People have seen that little bitty logo and said they are proud to know where the product comes from,” Rogers said.
She isn’t just a member, she’s also a consumer. She recently traveled more than five hours to tour Queen’s Reward Meadery in Tupelo, and last year she did all of her Christmas shopping on the Genuine MS website.
Rogers credits Gipson for building the program.
“Commissioner Gipson is passionate about it and really appreciates Mississippi products. He wants business to come to the state,” she said.
To foster more recognition and revenue for state businesses through Genuine MS, the Agriculture Department created a popup store for the 2020 Mississippi State Fair Expo and the public’s response exceeded exceptions. The popup is also set up for the annual State Fair and Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The success of the popup led to the decision to establish a permanent store inside the Mississippi Farmers Market on the state fairgrounds in Jackson. The store carries more than 200 products from some 40 Genuine MS members.
Now Gipson said his department is working on expanding the Genuine MS program by launching an online store this year and working with small grocery chains to have special sections to showcase and sell Mississippi products.
“What I’m hearing, especially since the pandemic, is that it is difficult to get some products, and people want to know where their food is coming from,” he said.