A German automotive supplier is opening a north Mississippi location.
Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier of air ventilation systems and window frame trim, is coming to the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Park, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports.
Dr. Schneider specializes in automotive interior products, offering a wide range of products including innovative ventilation systems and sophisticated decorative trim, highly integrated trim and add-on parts, intelligent storage systems and center consoles and mechatronic and electronic components for the automotive and non-automotive sectors.
Its customers include BMW, Daimler AG, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar/Land Rover, Maserati, Renault, Toyota, Volvo and the Volkswagen Group.
Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems says it is investing $22.5 million in the project.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.5 million grant for building improvements, a $500,000 grant for road and parking lot improvements, and $400,000 for workforce training. Lee County is providing local property tax exemptions.
The Dr. Schneider Automotive Group is headquartered in Kronach-Neuses, Germany, and has operations in Germany, China, Poland, Spain and the United States.
The company estimates the move will create 400 jobs over the next six years. Hiring will begin next year.
The Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Complex also is home to APMM, a key Toyota Mississippi supplier.