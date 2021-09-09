Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle welcomes new gastroenterologist Dr. William Gillespie to its medical staff. He is in practice at Gastroenterology Associates, 600 Leigh Drive, Columbus, MS. The phone number is 662-327-7525.
Originally from Columbus, Gillespie is a graduate of the Mississippi School for Math and Science. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in biology medical sciences, summa cum laude, from Mississippi College. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed a three-year residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine in Worcester, MA. Gillespie trained in gastroenterology in a three-year fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis.
Gillespie was an Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hospitalist at the University of Massachusetts, Department of Internal Medicine and worked as a research assistant at the University of Louisville, Department Physiology and Biophysics.
He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in internal medicine/gastroenterology.
“We are always excited when a smart, young, talented physician such as Dr. Gillespie chooses to return to their hometown to practice medicine,” said Baptist Golden Triangle Administrator Paul Cade. “We know that he will be an excellent addition to our already talented medical staff and look forward to a long working relationship between him and our hospital,” Cade added.
Gillespie received first prize in the University of Massachusetts Resident Research Competition in June 2017; and second prize in the same competition in June 2016. He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
He and his wife Kathryn, who is from Tupelo, have two children, ages four and one and live in Columbus. His free time is spent with his family.
“It’s great to be back home. (Columbus) is a great community and my wife and I are happy to be back, especially close to family,” he said. “I look forward to establishing myself here in Columbus,” he added.