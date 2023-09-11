sg20230911_horizontal.jpg

Goeppertia plants have recently become popular indoors because of their vibrant colors and unique patterns. From left are Goeppertia zebrina, Goeppertia makoyana and Goeppertia insignis.

 Eddie Smith

During a recent visit with a friend, I admired her stunning indoor plants. She mentioned some of their names, and I realized that a couple of them had outdated names that have been recently updated.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you