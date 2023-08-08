GTR LINK HQ

The Golden Triangle Development LINK will move to a site at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

 Submitted Photo

The Golden Triangle Development LINK, the economic development agency of Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties, announced Tuesday plans to relocate its offices to a soon-to-be-built facility at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.

