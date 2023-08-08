The Golden Triangle Development LINK, the economic development agency of Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties, announced Tuesday plans to relocate its offices to a soon-to-be-built facility at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.
Officials said the airport offers a more strategically positioned site than its current headquarters on Main Street in Columbus. The new facility will place the agency in the center of its service area and will ensure equitable accessibility for all three of its serviced counties, according to a press release.
“This move further reinforces the regional commitment of the LINK to the entire Golden Triangle,” said Jerry Toney, chair of the agency’s board. “We are excited to have our new headquarters in such a convenient and central location.”
The agency was known as the Columbus-Lowndes Economic Development Agency until 2012, when it rebranded and added services for Oktibbeha County. Agency staff members have been planning a move to a central vantage point for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed such efforts.
The airport location is owned by the six governmental bodies that support the agency. The site was selected after a period of extensive deliberation and site assessment, according to officials.
The building will be designed by Wier Boerner Allin Architecture of Jackson. The firm is expected to deliver plans by late fall, and construction is projected to begin in the spring of 2024.
The agency, led by CEO Joe Max Higgins Jr., has a record of investment totaling more than $9 billion. Their efforts have assisted in the creation of more than 9,500 jobs in the region.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.