The cost of construction continues to whiplash in headlines describing the tumult under way in prices and the availability of materials. Reports talk about costs accelerating and projections forecast a bad year without much to look forward to at least in the near term. But things aren’t all bad.
Lee Nations, president and CEO of ABC Mississippi, was attending the Associated Builders and Contractors National Leadership Conference in Florida when this Mississippi Business Journal freelancer called to ask him about the wild ride construction prices have taken builders and buyers on over the last year or so.
“The past 12 to 18 months have been quite difficult,” he said. Not surprisingly, some of the ABC session topics were pegged to the problems of material and labor costs, he said.
Asked which way he thought prices were going, Nations said, “That’s the million dollar question.”
Some things like lumber prices have leveled off, he said, but “the flip side is costs are still going through the roof. Overall construction costs are at best leveling but the problem is they will still be climbing in the near future. We don’t see when it’s going to taper off.”
The key component, Nations said, is availability. “Sourcing material and prices are a headache because of the uncertainty of supply issues.” Even if buyers are willing to pay more, trying to price jobs amid all the uncertainty is a big problem.
Aside from availability, he said, “Inflation is a huge issue driving those prices. Not only is the price going up, you can’t tell the owner when material will even be available. Inflationary pressure and material availability right now are creating the perfect storm.”
Nations said the uncertainty of construction costs is causing a slowdown in the industry. An owner may want to start a project in six months but a contractor can’t hold a bid for a long period of time, “that’s putting a drag” on how long before the project can even get started, he said.
The ABC meeting brought industry leaders from all over the country together to talk about the state of construction. “It’s helping us stay up to date on things,” he said. “We’re trying to find the silver bullet.”
Tim Allred broker/associate with Hill Real Estate Group in East Mississippi and owner of Heritage Building Corp. in Meridian witnesses the fluctuating construction costs as a Realtor and as a contractor.
“Lumber prices have come down some and are stable but at the same time other prices such as windows, doors and roofing in particular have gone up. Overall the cost of construction has not decreased although it has stabilized,” he said.
One big factor driving costs is the delay in getting doors and windows. “It used to be four to six weeks max for delivery,” Allred said. Now it’s 22 or 24 weeks for delivery. “That drastically slows the construction of a house down and that negatively impacts the overall cost. You paid for the slab, framing and roofing and have to carry the interest for two or three months waiting for windows and doors.”
Allred tells his clients that rising inflation may increase the overall price of a house but the eventual increase in interest rates will also affect long term costs.
“Rates are eventually going to increase and that really puts a disadvantage on new home construction.”
Still, he said, “even though it’s not as good as a year ago to build a house it’s probably as good as it gets, maybe better.” And while homebuilding costs are high right now, demand still is high and interest rates are low. “I do believe that construction on new homes will be good through 2022,” with a slowdown coming in 2023, he said.