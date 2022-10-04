Roy Johns

Ridgeland, MS (October 3, 2022): Goodwill Industries of Mississippi, Inc. announces the appointment of Roy Johns to Vice President of Marketing & Donated Goods Retail. Mr. Johns will be responsible for overseeing the marketing and communications of the organization, as well as the e-commerce / retail operations of seven brick and mortar retail locations.

