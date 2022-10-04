Ridgeland, MS (October 3, 2022): Goodwill Industries of Mississippi, Inc. announces the appointment of Roy Johns to Vice President of Marketing & Donated Goods Retail. Mr. Johns will be responsible for overseeing the marketing and communications of the organization, as well as the e-commerce / retail operations of seven brick and mortar retail locations.
Mr. Johns states the following regarding his new job responsibilities:
“I am thrilled to take on this new role with Goodwill Industries of Mississippi. I look forward to engaging with the public to explain the Goodwill mission and how we are working to positively impact the communities we serve.”
Mr. Johns’ professional background includes eight years as a District Manager with Abercrombie & Fitch and five years as Goodwill Industries of Mississippi’s Vice President of Donated Goods Retail. Mr. Johns completed the Goodwill Industries International Senior Leader Program in 2020, was named a Top 10 Finalist in the Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 50 under 40 in 2020, completed the Rankin County Chamber’s Leadership Rankin program in 2021, and will be completing the Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi program in 2022.
