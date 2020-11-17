newsmaker

Governor Tate Reeves welcomes Bailey Martin as the new Press Secretary for the Governor’s Office. She was previously a reporter at the statewide radio station SuperTalk, News Mississippi. 

“I am honored and excited to work for Governor Tate Reeves and be a part of his staff,” Martin said. “This is such an exciting new chapter to begin and I am grateful for Governor Reeves for choosing me to be in this position!” 

Martin is originally from Tupelo, MS and a graduate from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Prior to her work in journalism, she served in the law offices of James D. Moore and Marc Boutwell.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus