Mississippi Power announced today that Dr. Mary Graham, president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors, effective Nov. 1, 2020.
“Mary has a passion for education and workforce development,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Our company and MGCCC have enjoyed a great partnership over the years. She is a proven leader and I know her experience and input will be a great addition to our board.”
“Mississippi Power’s commitment to education, economic development and environmental stewardship align seamlessly with our goals at MGCCC,” Graham said. “We have worked together on many projects and I am honored to be joining the company’s board. I look forward to working with this outstanding leadership team to help our state reach its full potential.”
Prior to being named president of Mississippi’s second largest community college in 2011, she was vice president of the of MGCCC’s Perkinston campus for 13 years. She began her career at MGCCC in 1987 on the Jackson County campus and held several other administrative positions, including Director of Admissions/Registrar, Director of Institutional Relations and vice president of Community Campus.
Under Graham’s leadership, MGCCC has been recognized among the Top 10 percent of community colleges in the United States by the Aspen Institute.
Graham recently served as chair of the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, which provides national leadership to over 1,200 community colleges throughout the United States and internationally. Earlier this year, she received the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society after being nominated by her students for the prestigious national award given to college presidents. She also was chosen by House Speaker Philip Gunn to serve on the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.
In addition to serving on Mississippi Power’s board of directors, she is a member of several other boards, such as the National Junior College Athletic Association-eSports, Gulf Coast Business Council, Mississippi State Workforce Investment, National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute, Phi Theta Kappa Presidential Advisory Board and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
She has received numerous honors and awards, including Top Influencer in Mississippi and Top 10 in Mississippi Business Journal’s 50 Leading Business Women.
Graham earned her doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and an associate degree from MGCCC.
She is married to Wayne Graham and they have three children – Sarah, Michael and Anna.