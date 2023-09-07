The National Institutes for Health recently renewed a more than $21 million research grant for the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, which is located at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
University leaders announced the five-year grant renewal on Sept. 6. Mississippi INBRE facilitates research collaboration between the state’s colleges and universities with the aim of improving health outcomes throughout the state.
The organization pairs researchers and students in projects that increase research competitiveness while positively impacting the overall health of Mississippians. Mississippi INBRE focuses scientific efforts on cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, obesity and other chronic illnesses directly affecting residents of the Magnolia State.
By offering summer undergraduate research programs, the organization also helps to build a diverse and skilled workforce for biomedical research and other health-related careers.
Mississippi INBRE operates a number of research labs throughout the state and has already used the renewed grant funding to open new labs at the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University.
The organization also recently opened a state-of-the-art data science center.
Alex Flynt, an associate professor of biology at USM, leads Mississippi INBRE.
“Not only will these resources support research at institutions throughout the state, but, with this renewal, we can also help build the workforce that this state needs to address its below-average health outcomes and create a better, healthier Mississippi,” Flynt said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.