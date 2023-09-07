MBJ Scientist
The National Institutes for Health recently renewed a more than $21 million research grant for the Mississippi IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, which is located at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal.

