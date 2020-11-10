Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Kyle Grantham, PE, CFM, has joined the firm and will serve as a Water Resources Engineer based in the firm’s Southaven, Mississippi, office.
Grantham has 5.5 years of experience in all aspects of Hydrology and Hydraulic engineering and design. In addition to being a licensed Professional Engineer, Grantham is a Certified Floodplain Manager. Grantham’s experience also includes 2.5 years working for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“We are extremely excited to have Kyle join our Water Resources team at Neel-Schaffer,” said Glenn Ledet, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Coastal Science and Water Resources Manager. “He is a skilled engineer in the H&H and Water Resources fields and his experience both in consulting and in the public sector will certainly add value to our team.”
Grantham holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Mississippi.