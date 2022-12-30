Greater Belhaven Foundation

In 1999, the neighborhood established the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation, a 501(c3) foundation charged with a mission of developing long-range and strategic plans to protect and revitalize the area. GBNF's boundaries stretch from High Street to Woodrow Wilson Avenue and from State Street to I-55.
Greater Belhaven is one of Jackson's oldest communities and includes two historic districts (Belhaven and Belhaven Heights), significant landmarks and some of the most well preserved examples of 1900s residential architecture in the state. GBNF's mission is to connect their residents and businesses to foster a vibrant, historic community.
GBNF has one full time executive director and one part-time office manager. The strategic priorities of the Foundation include partnering, planning, protection and promotion.
The foundation has accumulated many awards over the years including Visit Jackson Festival/Event of the Year 2020 for Bright Lights Belhaven Nights, Mississippi Main Street Association (Spirit of Main Street Award, Best Newsletter Award, Best Public Private Partnership Award for Belhaven Building) and Jackson Historic Preservation Commission Award (Merit for Belhaven Park and Preservation for 954 Fortification Street).
