Greenwood business awarded enhancement grant From staff reports Jul 14, 2023

Valour Cobbins, The Bread and Butter Shoppe

As part of its partnership with the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, cable provider Optimum recently awarded a Mississippi Delta-based business with a $25,000 enhancement grant.The Bread and Butter Shoppe, located in Greenwood, is owned by Valour Cobbins. It serves gourmet sandwiches, wraps, salads, smoothies, fresh juices, wellness shots, milk teas and more.The grant will help the business with its "growth, resilience and long-term success," said Jen Ostrager, senior vice president of community affairs at Optimum."Small businesses are critical for consumers across the country as their contributions have a lasting impact on local communities," she added.