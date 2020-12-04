Regions Bank on Thursday announced the bank’s longtime local market executive, Greg Garraway, will retire at the end of the year, and Will Easterling, senior vice president and consumer banking manager for Regions, will serve as market executive for the bank in Hattiesburg and surrounding communities in the Pine Belt.
Garraway has served Regions and its predecessor banks for 36 years. Under his leadership, the company has delivered a wide range of customized financial services to meet local needs. Easterling has served Regions customers for 20 years in Southeast Mississippi and will build on the foundation of quality service and community engagement established by Garraway.
“Greg Garraway is a passionate leader and a true champion of the Pine Belt, and his commitment to superior service has made a tremendous impact not only for our customers but also for the community as a whole,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “We are thankful for Greg’s service, and we are proud to elevate Will Easterling to the role of market executive as Greg retires. Will has many years of experience working with Regions’ clients in the area, and we know he will continue Greg’s legacy of quality service and important community engagement.”
As market executive, Easterling will work with leaders from across Regions’ business groups to carry out Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs. Through Regions360, the company’s bankers learn the unique goals of clients and collaborate with colleagues from Regions’ various departments – including Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management – to develop holistic solutions.
In addition, Easterling will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to make a meaningful difference through volunteer service, nonprofit support, delivering financial education and more. Easterling will continuing serving as consumer banking manager leading branch-banking teams that deliver financial guidance and support to customers at Regions locations across the area.
Easterling joined Regions in 2000 and has worked in a number of positions including branch manager, commercial banker and Laurel city president. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and began his career in banking at TrustMark National Bank.
Committed to volunteerism, Easterling has served a number of organizations including ambassador for the Jones County Economic Development Authority; he was also an advisory board member for the Jones County Economic Development Authority. In addition, Easterling served on the boards of DREAM of Hattiesburg Inc., the Salvation Army Laurel, the Boy Scouts of America Chickasawhay District, the Rotary Club of Laurel, previously serving as president and assistant district governor for Rotary District 6820. Easterling served United Way of The Pine Belt Region as campaign chairman and executive committee chairman. He currently serves on the board of directors for Family Y in Hattiesburg.
“Regions Bank has a strong history of service to people and businesses across the area, and it is an honor to lead the collaboration of our local teams,” Easterling said. “Greg Garraway is a mentor and friend who defined our local strategy for many years, and I am proud to continue his legacy as we build on our service to customers and our collaboration with local nonprofits and community groups.”
Garraway’s tenure at Regions has included serving as area president for the bank in South Mississippi and leading the Commercial Banking teams serving major employers across the area. He was instrumental in opening Regions’ Hattiesburg Loan Operation Center in 2019 and unveiling the area’s most modern Regions branch in downtown Hattiesburg. Garraway was selected as a Leader in Finance by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2014.
In addition, Garraway has actively served on many boards to help address community challenges and create opportunities for the area. His community service includes work with the Hattiesburg Rotary Club, the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of Southeast Mississippi and Main Street United Methodist Church, where he served as past chairman of the Finance Committee.
Previously, Garraway served as chairman of the Area Development Partnership, and he is past chairman of the Area Development Partnership Foundation, as well. In addition, he is a past member of the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, Southeast Mississippi Community Investment Corporation, Pine Belt Community Foundation, and United Way of Forrest/Lamar County. He was also president of the Pike County United Way.
In retirement, Garraway will serve on Regions’ local advisory board while continuing to provide expertise and perspectives on local banking services.
“I am extremely grateful for a 36-year career with Regions Bank doing something I love in my hometown. Many people are not that lucky,” said Garraway. “My greatest reward has been working with clients and helping them meet their financial goals and dreams. Will Easterling is a strong, dynamic leader who I hired more than 20 years ago. I couldn’t be prouder for him to serve as Hattiesburg market executive as I retire and focus on a number of projects and personal interests.”