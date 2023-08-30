After over nine years of repairs and upgrades and millions of dollars of federal, state and private investment, community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the return of the 235-mile Grenada Railroad line that runs north and south along the I-55 corridor between Canton and Memphis and is owned by Gulf & Atlantic Railways.
The Grenada rail line was near abandonment in 2014 when 90 miles of railroad track between Grenada and Canton were in disrepair. State and local officials stepped in to save the railroad, and federal officials provided grants — including a FASTLANE grant in 2017 and a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant from the Federal Railroad Administration in 2020 — to help fund the project.
The Grenada Railroad line is strategically positioned with access to six Class I carriers: Canadian National, Union Pacific, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern and CSX Transportation.
“For over a decade, we have worked to restore this crucial rail link through our state. Today, we celebrated all of our efforts making an impact,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi. “This project represents growth and a better economic future for Mississippi, and I am delighted to have been a part of the process.”
Brad White, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said he was thankful for the “team effort.”
“At MDOT, we recognize the importance of having a strong multimodal transportation network in the state, and rails are certainly a huge part of that. I’m excited to see the positive economic impact that the rehab and upgrades to the Grenada rail line will make in Mississippi,” he said.
State Rep. Trey Lamar said the rail line will provide jobs to Mississippians.
“(It will) contribute to the economic viability of north Mississippi for many years to come,” he added.
Laura Hipp, deputy director of the Mississippi Development Authority, said the reopening marks a “milestone.”
“The improvements … will have a tremendous positive impact on businesses served along the route,” she said. “This milestone signifies more opportunities for trade and growth, which will foster stronger economic landscapes for the communities the Grenada Railroad serves.”
Speaking on behalf of Gulf & Atlantic Railways, CEO Ryan Ratledge said, “We are proud to have played a role in the restoration of this important transportation infrastructure that will bring economic opportunities for (this portion of) Mississippi for years to come.”
