Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has announced the sale of Social Security Administration, a 8,946-square foot office property located in Grenada, according to Joseph W. McKibben, regional manager of the firm’s Memphis office. The asset sold for $1,800,000.

Dick Huffman and Mickey Davis, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Memphis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Alex Mobin and Jeff Konopka, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Newport Beach office.

Social Security Administration is located at 2383 Sunset Dr in Grenada. The property was constructed in 2009 on 1.00 acres of land.

