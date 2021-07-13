A Clarksdale tourism hot spot spanning two decades, Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club will expand with a new branch in Biloxi.
“It will be a great addition to downtown Biloxi – it can really be a bright star for businesses,’’ says Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.
The Oscar winning actor “is a great ambassador to Mississippi,’’ she says. The South Mississippian applauds the Ground Zero Blues Club’s future move to a second location on the Coast.
Classic rock bands and country stars often entertain at Gulf Coast casinos. There’s a jazz club in Pascagoula, live shows at Jones Park in Gulfport, the Coast Coliseum and in downtown Long Beach. But there’s next to nothing featuring the blues genre in the region.
With the Ground Zero Blues Club to be constructed in a 20,000-square-foot building once featuring music venues, that will change. Lyons believes the club will be a vital piece to enhance the city’s vibrant downtown. From the Biloxi Artist and Farmers Market to the Saenger Theater, the juke joint should attract more restaurants and retailers. It will help the District on Howard become a 24-hour downtown haven for tourism, Lyons believes.
Drawing blues musicians as well as serving delicious meals to visitors, Ground Zero has been a rousing success since former Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett partnered with his friend Morgan Freeman to create the entertainment business in 2001.
“It’s got a nice juke joint feel,’’ says Bubba O’Keefe, executive director of the Coahoma County Tourism Commission. “We get a lot of people from New Orleans, the Coast and Mobile,’’ he said. The new club on the Coast, he said, will bring more folks to the region.
Morgan Freeman, whose list of notable film credits stretch from “Driving Miss Daisy’’ to “A Time to Kill,’’ and “Glory,’’ stays incredibly busy. On July 12, the Mississippi actor was filming a movie in Clarksdale. “People love him,’’ O’Keefe said. “We’re proud of him and his legacy.’’
At her job each day, Maie Smith witnesses the impact of Mississippi’s blues music on people worldwide. The group tour manager at the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, she welcomes visitors from across the USA. But they’re also traveling from England, Argentina and Canada to the educational venue at 1 Blues Alley. “We get them from everywhere.’’
In the “Birthplace of the Blues,’’ the museum is a year-round destination point, she says.
Going to the Ground Zero Blues Club is an essential part of their musical tour, too.
The Clarksdale resident never strays far away from the music she cherishes. Maie Smith looks forward to attending the Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Festival. It’s set for a Delta Blues Museum stage August 13-14.
Fans must wait much longer before the Ground Zero Blues Club opens. There’s no timetable yet for extensive renovations of Biloxi’s Kress Building. The new venue will speak to the blues music history of Biloxi dating back to the 1940s, organizers say. In the fall, a lively street party grand opening will showcase the birth of Ground Zero.