Hue Townsend, President and CEO of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company, reported the promotion of four team members. Townsend announced John M. Harmon has been named President of the Calhoun County office while Chuck Williams was named Regional President, Lynn James Vice President and Operations Manager, and Chris Herron Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager.
A native of Vardaman, John Harmon has more than 37 years of banking experience. He is active in the Calhoun City area and is a past president and current Board Member of the Calhoun City Rotary Club. He is also a Board Member of the Calhoun County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He and his wife, Amy, are members of Midway Baptist Church in Vardaman and they have two sons, Jonathan Harmon and Hunter Harmon (Anna Grace).
Chuck Williams is a veteran who served with the Mississippi National Guard and has been in banking since 1971. He has most recently served as Senior Vice President of Guaranty Bank, specializing in Special Projects. He has also served on the American Bankers Association’s Rural and Agricultural Committee. Williams is a member of the Grenada Rotary Club. He is married to the former Kathy Bailey, and they have one daughter, Katherine.
Lynn James, a Belzoni native, graduated from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Sciences and is also an honor graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has been promoted from Assistant Vice President to Vice President and will continue her responsibilities as Operations Manager. James is an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Belzoni and is the daughter of David James and Toni Shannon.
Chris Herron has been named Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager at Guaranty Bank’s Clark Tower location in Memphis. He previously served as Branch Manager and Personal Banker in that location. A native of Kosciusko, Herron earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi Valley State University and his master’s degree from Belhaven University.
“It is always a pleasure to acknowledge the good work and contributions of our employees through promotions,” Townsend said. “Our wealth of good people is evidenced by exceeding the expectations of our customers with respect to knowledge, responsiveness and personal service. I congratulate each of these individuals on their most recent accomplishments.”