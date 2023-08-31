Political attack ads are in full swing, and I’m sick of them.
I think most Mississippians are, too. The bad thing is that we have several months of them still ahead of us.
The ads are especially awful in this year’s governor’s race, which has been toxic from the get-go. Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican seeking a second term, and his Democratic challenger, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, are both guilty of running ads that are low on substance but high on vitriol.
In addition to these wild ad campaigns, the gubernatorial candidates are putting on high-profile stunts that do little to explain their agendas but a lot to attack the other man’s character.
For example, the Reeves campaign recently claimed, without producing a shred of evidence, that Presley and his people were behind Reeves-related graffiti spray painted on several buildings throughout the Pine Belt. Officials in those areas told Mississippi Today there is no evidence connecting the Presley campaign to such acts.
Both campaigns are guilty of outright lying or at least bending the truth in ways that nearly break it. Presley recently held a press conference in front of the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, where his campaign displayed signs saying the governor was “for sale.”
The commissioner has repeatedly claimed that Reeves is corrupt and is intimately involved in the state’s welfare scandal. While Reeves was lieutenant governor at the time those despicable acts took place, he hasn’t been charged with a crime. Presley’s allegations are supported by hearsay and circumstantial factors.
I don’t know the content of each man’s character. I don’t know either of them personally. I do know, however, that they both claim to be good citizens with the best interests of Mississippi in their hearts. With that said, I don’t see how the negativity — and relentless mudslinging — does anything to move our state forward or even intelligently inform public opinion.
All these political ads and stunts do is make me want to reach for a couple of ibuprofen. I think we should expect more from our political candidates, and we should push Reeves and Presley to run positive campaigns that focus solely on the issues that affect Mississippians.
There are a lot of those, and I want to know their positions and the reasons for them before I cast my ballot in November. And, to show that I practice what I preach, my columns going forward will be just about the issues and what the candidates say or do about them.
I hope my fellow journalists — and Mississippians at large — will tune out the political antics and press the candidates on their platforms. Four years is a long time, and we need a governor with pro-Mississippi policies and effective implementation strategies.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
