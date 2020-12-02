A few days before Thanksgiving, after a brutal eight months of lost business and layoffs, Christi Alise was sure of one thing. Her employees at Gulf Coast Produce Distributors in Biloxi were getting a plump turkey for their holiday feast, with their family, just like they have for the last 25 years.
“One thing that’s not changing is our Thanksgiving tradition of giving back to our employees,” Alise said. “And they’re excited that tradition won’t change.”
Mike Alise, Christi’s husband, started Gulf Coast Produce Distributors in 1995, and today the wholesale distributor sells fruits, vegetables, specialty produce, eggs, cheese and dairy to restaurants, schools, assisted living facilities, casinos, military bases and country clubs among other customers in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Produce comes from local growers in Mississippi and others in places like California, Florida, Idaho and Michigan to meet demand for conventional produce and specialty products.
The couple and their employees have endured direct hits from hurricanes and the lingering effects of the Gulf oil spill and are now trying to navigate the uncharted pandemic landscape. This time, instead of building back from disasters, the Alises had to reinvent their business in response to how their customers adjusted to Covid-19.
Downsizing began at the start of the pandemic. “We had to furlough half of the staff when it first hit and our sales were down 70 percent,” Christi Alise said. Gulf Coast Produce now has 52 employees and a fleet of 19 trucks, down from 23. The company operates from a 30,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse.
“We have never been in a position where we have no control of our destiny,” she said. “When (the pandemic) hit, it shut down everybody and everything. All the cruise lines we were serving were gone, all the casinos and country clubs. Corporate businesses like Chili’s, Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A, everything was disrupted.”
Alise said it was painful to see the customers unable to survive the impact of the pandemic.“Lots of restaurants couldn’t make it through it. It breaks my heart. You know your customers, and when they hurt, we all hurt. They’re not just accounts, they’re friends.”
With customers in flux, the Alises quickly turned the wholesale distributor into a retail service, selling produce to retailers including Rouses, the Louisiana-based grocery store chain with locations across their service area. “Retailers have been able to keep their head above water and grow even more in the pandemic,” she said.
Gulf Coast Produce went one step further by selling boxes of fruit and vegetables directly to the public for the first time. Customers placed orders by phone or email and employees placed the boxes in the trunk or back seat. “We had lines and lines of cars,” she said. “The line was wrapped around our facility for hours.”
Alise said she and Mike had to learn to change the vision of their company to make sure it survived and its employees got paid. “There is no more black and white when you look at sales goals and projections. It’s all a gray area now,” she said.
The new business plan is showing signs of success. Alise said in late November that sales were just 25 percent below the previous year.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re looking at a bright future and our employees are excited. It took the entire team to survive all of this and I give them all the praise in the world and appreciate each and every one of them.”