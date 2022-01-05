Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) will celebrate the grand opening of its new Habitat ReStore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The ReStore’s 8,000 square foot retail space is located in Habitat’s headquarters at 615 Stonewall Street in Jackson. There will be refreshments and incredible deals throughout the day.
The purpose of the ReStore is to resell donated construction and household-related items donated by businesses, companies and individuals. In turn, those items are sold to the public in a retail setting and the profit supports the work of Habitat. The ReStore will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We are extremely excited about this new stream of revenue to continue our mission of providing safe, decent, affordable housing to the families we serve,” said Merrill McKewen, HFMCA’s executive director. “Habitat homes are sold at no profit with a zero-interest mortgage to families who cannot qualify for traditional bank loans. The more items you buy at the ReStore, the more Habitat houses we can build.”
Because the inventory of the ReStore depends on donations, she added, you never know exactly what you will find. "We recommend that you visit Habitat’s Restore often to see what’s in stock. You can also visit the Restore Facebook page for updates on new items.”
McKewen said the ReStore also has begun seeking donations and recruiting volunteers.