Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area's 2023 Women Build kicked off July 29, bringing together women from all walks of life to construct a safe, decent and affordable home with a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage for a qualifying family in the Jackson area.
The house, located on Stonewall St., is a part of the affiliate's continued efforts to revitalize the Virden Addition neighborhood in north Jackson near the Habitat office and their new ReStore. Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area purchased and demoed three dilapidated homes and will ultimately replace them with several new homes, the first being the Women Build 2023 project.
"Thanks to Women Build, work continues breathing new life and opportunities to this area of Jackson. We are contributing to the economy of Jackson," said Merrill McKewen, executive director of HFHMCA. "Also, this project is being kicked off by female volunteers who fund and construct the home — reflecting their leadership by empowering women to help their families build strength, stability and independence."
The new HFHMCA homeowner will be Sadie Hicks, an employee at a local hospital. She works alongside volunteers, putting "sweat equity" into her new home.
"I've never used a nail gun before," she said. "It's exciting and makes me feel strong. I can hardly wait to see the finished house."
Volunteers and HFHMCA supporters build the home. Hicks will purchase the house with a no-interest loan, providing an affordable path to homeownership.
"To have a home of our own is a big, big blessing for my family," Hicks said. "My two daughters and I have lived in an apartment for 18 years. To have a home to call our own is a dream come true."
The Women Build volunteers working hard on a recent build day included members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Beta Delta Omega Chapter. For Tondra Hall, one of the AKA volunteers, it was her sixth year of working with HFHMCA on Women Build.
"Being a part of Women Build brings a feeling of fulfillment. To see a house built from the ground up and seeing the family excited about their new home, especially when they move in, is heart-lifting," she said.
